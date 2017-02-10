Murder suicide suspected as Navarro County family found dead inside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAVARRO COUNTY - Three people have been found dead -- including an 8-year-old girl -- inside a Navarro County home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities were called to the home for a welfare check after there were no signs of activity for more than 24-hours. Police discovered the bodies of an eight-year-old girl and her parents.

They also found a rifle on site.

While the family did not have a history of violence, officials say they believe two of the victims were murdered and one committed suicide.

The case is still being investigated.