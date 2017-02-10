KFC Drops Chizza – The Fried Chicken Pizza!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pizza lovers, Thursday was your day. It was National Pizza Day!

Thin crust, deep dish, cold or hot, it was time to get your eat on!

To celebrate and honor the doughy goodness, KFC rolled out a freaky fried chicken pizza called Chizza.

We're talking tomatoes, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella, topped with cheese sauce all on a fried chicken crust.

Sure, it may look kind of nasty but can you really judge a Chizza by its cover?!

Nope! You got to indulge!

Right now, it's only available overseas but we're sure it's on the way to the states, as Chizza gets ready to take over the world or something like that!