Guy makes 3D models of downtown Dallas and they’re incredible

Brandon Warman, SMU grad and co-owner of Handground coffee grinders by day, spends his free time making miniature scale models of downtown Dallas with a 3D printer.
Each skyline takes approximately 10 hours to make producing a 2.25 inch tall figure.
Originally created for fun, his models reached popularity after posting them on Reddit. He has since hired interns to handle the large amount of orders and created a survey on his site that will determine which city he will create next.
He’s selling Dallas and Fort Worth skylines on Etsy for $33 and at the Dallas Museum of Art for $35.