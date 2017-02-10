Guy makes 3D models of downtown Dallas and they’re incredible

Brandon Warman, SMU grad and co-owner of Handground coffee grinders by day, spends his free time making miniature scale models of downtown Dallas with a 3D printer.

Dallas is the 9th largest city in the US and the third largest in Texas with a population of 1,281,047 👫👭👬 . More info about this 3D printed skyline in our profile 👉🏻@3DPrintedSkylines A photo posted by 3DPrintedSkylines (@3dprintedskylines) on Dec 7, 2016 at 6:29pm PST

Each skyline takes approximately 10 hours to make producing a 2.25 inch tall figure.

Originally created for fun, his models reached popularity after posting them on Reddit. He has since hired interns to handle the large amount of orders and created a survey on his site that will determine which city he will create next.

He’s selling Dallas and Fort Worth skylines on Etsy for $33 and at the Dallas Museum of Art for $35.