Welcome home! Official installment mass held for new Bishop

DALLAS -- There's a new Bishop in Big D! Thursday marked the official installment mass for Bishop Edward Burns.

"Thank you for being here," he told a crowd of hundreds. "Thank you for presenting to the wider community the wonderful celebration that's about to occur here at our Cathedral."

It was a celebration, all right! As spectators, including cardinals and bishops from across the country, filled the Cathedral Guadalupe to show love!

Even the former Dallas bishop, Cardinal Kevin Farrell made a special appearance.

"I think that this is a great moment for the Diocese of Dallas and I think he will do wonderful," Farrell said.

Last year, the city said farewell to Farrell when he took on a position for the Pope!

Now the Diocese's eighth bishop is in charge!

"I think the Lord is shining on this beautiful day," Burns explained.

Considering there are more than a million Catholics in DFW, Bishop Burns definitely has his work cut out for him.