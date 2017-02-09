Gov. Abbott threatens Dallas over welcoming cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to bring down the hammer on Dallas County.

His comments came just a day after county commissioners approved a resolution aimed at making immigrants and refugees feel welcome.

Part of that resolution calls on local law enforcement agencies to "end nonessential collaborations with Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

Abbott said he would make it financially impossible for Dallas County to do that, but heres the thing: The resolution isn't an actual policy and it's not legally binding.

Abbott acknowledged that fact, but still vowed to take action should Dallas enact any sanctuary policy.