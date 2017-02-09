Dak Prescott holding football camp for kids this summer

CORINTH — Dak Prescott is making the most of his off season by teaching boys AND girls the game he loves.

The Dallas Cowboys star QB is holding his first ever football camps this summer. The two day Dak Prescott Football ProCamp is being held June 24 & 25 at Lake Dallas High School in Corinth.

Sorry, all you armchair quarterbacks — there’s an age limit. The camp is open to first through eighth grade boys and girls of all skill levels.

Cost of the camp is $249 per person, but in addition to learning the fundamentals of football, the kids will get to meet and interact with Dak.

Interact with Dak. Priceless.

And Dallas isn’t the only stop; Prescott is also holding a one-day camp June 22 in his hometown of Haughton, Louisiana.

Find out more and sign up your future Hall of Famer at dakprescottcamp.com.