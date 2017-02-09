Apparently #Hatfish Is The New #Catfish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks to social media, there are a lot of catfishes swimming around. The kind you don't want to catch -- a guy or a girl who's cute online but in person, not so much! Now there's a new social sabotage called #Hatfish.

Ever met a dude who looks totally different up under his hat? Well, people are taking their #hatfish confessions to Twitter.

dudes always cute until they take their hat off pic.twitter.com/8chIXFtGev — J.💫 (@_jSADE) February 4, 2017

But if you're not ready to risk it all with that challenge, there's another challenge helping people embrace their flaws. The Ego challenge has people singing a song of certainty.