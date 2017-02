Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Troubles continue for Dallas' crumbling police and fire pension system. Now, it's own board members are turning against each other.

Four pension board trustees representing the City of Dallas filed a lawsuit against the board Wednesday.

They're asking the court to stop a plan that would allow millions of dollars to flow out of special accounts beginning in March of this year.

The group also wants an independent judge to take over the system.