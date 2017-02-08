Ruff Life: Al Green is your missing piece this Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- This Valentine's Day season, celebrate your joy and drown your sorrow the best way possible, with the great and furry Al Green.

He was out of the mix for awhile living life as a stray.

“He found himself in the shelter because he was just roaming the streets of Dallas,” Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman said.

There were battle scars on his head, but the worst unwellness came from within.

“Al Green was in pretty bad shape when we found him," Edman said. "He was heartworm positive.”

We know you ladies out there like mysterious, and Al is all sorts of dark and handsome.

“We don’t know really what his back story is, but obviously he needed some love,” Edman said from Pet Paradise in Plano.

This blue boy is a gentleman on the streets and a cuddler in the sheets, baby!

“Al Green has some really good manners," Edman said. "He loves to cuddle, and he loves to play.”

Who does he get along with best? When it comes to dogs, it's all about the ladies.

“He does like the ladies, and from February 1 until February 14, Al Green’s adoption fee is only $14,” Edman said.

That's right. You can make Al Green all yours for just one easy payment of $14 as part of DPA's Give Love promotion. He's healthy and ready, and once he's in your home, you'll always stay together.

Do you think you could help animals through adopting or fostering? Check out dallaspetsalive.org