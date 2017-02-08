Police: Arlington kidnapping suspect planned to brainwash woman into marriage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- An Arlington man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her Las Vegas home planned to bring her to a cave and brainwash her into being his wife, according to police documents.

Jack Morgan, 35, was arrested last month in New Mexico after police found a woman chained inside his van. Morgan's accomplice, 19-year-old Samuel Brown, was also arrested.

Brown reportedly told the woman he and Morgan had been planning the abduction for more than a year and the two had even created fake social media accounts to stalk her.