FBI offers $10,000 reward in Marisol Espinosa case

DALLAS -- The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Faustino Lara Valdez.

Valdez is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, Pleasant Grove hairdresser Marisol Espinosa, in December of 2015; the 34-year-old mother of three was last seen alive in Dallas.

Her remains were found a few months later under a bridge off Dowdy Ferry Road in southeast Dallas. Valdez was indicted for the murder in April of 2016; police believe he may have fled to Mexico.

Valdez is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male, 5' 8" tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He is also considered one of the Dallas FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives.