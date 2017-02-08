Christian Fittipaldi and his evolving need for speed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- When it comes to racing there are a few names that stick out above the rest. Dale Earnhardt, Jimmy Johnson, Richard Petty, just to name a few.

Well, another name that certainly belongs in that category is Christian Fittipaldi. Racing is in his family’s blood.

He’s been a profession race car driver for nearly 3 decades. Fittipaldi has raced in Formula 3000, Formula One, CART, and NASCAR. Now he races sports cars.

Sure, racing plays a big part of his life, but it isn’t the only thing. He’s also a “dad, husband, son and brother,” as he states on his Instagram profile. But you can bet he is still always looking to fill that need for speed: