Avoid the crowds! These local restaurants help you spend Valentine’s Day at home

If you’re not in the mood for the Valentine’s Day crowds but still want to celebrate, why not just do it at home? Local restaurants in the DFW are having Valentine’s Day delivery and pick-up specials.
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop & Bar
Buy a pizza, salad and bottle of house wine for delivery for $25 on Valentine’s Day.
Eatzi’s Market & Bakery
Eatzi’s has a Valentine’s Day menu you can call in and pick up as well as fresh cut flowers you can grab on your way out.
Do-It-Yourself, Home-y Valentine’s Day
Since Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday this year, grab your favorite chocolate covered fruit and/or candy and sit at your favorite spot at home with your valentine after a long day at work or school. Try a champagne float with your favorite ice cream (or sherbet) and champagne for a tasty dessert drink (drink responsibly).