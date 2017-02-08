Arrow S04 E11: Bratva flashbacks and the Original Black Canary returns!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello Team Arrow!

Diggle gets released after a hacktivist inspired by Felicity’s own hackvist past gives Team Arrow a file on General Walker’s illicit activity.

Talia Alghul gives Oliver a costume and a purpose to become the Arrow in our Bratva flashbacks aaaaand we finally get the real Black Canary. I’m serious. The actual comic Black Canary!

With Oliver wanting to honor Laurel’s memory by finding a new Black Canary, our team sets out to do just that. And as fate would have it, Curtis reveals a mysterious vigilante whose exploits are chronicled in chat rooms he frequents. The kicker? This vigilante has her own natural canary cry just like Earth 2's Black Siren!

Based on information provided by Flash’s own Captain Singh of the Central City PD, Oliver learns that Detective Tina Bolland was deep undercover when her partner was killed by criminal Sean Sonus. This sets Tina on a mission to take down Sonus however and wherever.

Oliver rightly guesses the timing of the undercover operation that killed her partner also coincided with the Particle Accelerator accident that gave the Arrow universe it’s metahumans, like Flash and now Detective Tina Bolland.

We spend the rest of the episode with Arrow and crew trying to convince Bolland to join them while she works on her vendetta with Sonus.

Ultimately, our new vigilante comes around after Arrow exposes his true identity and once her mission against Sonus is complete. And in our end of episode surprise, Bolland tells Oliver that Tina Bolland was her deep undercover identity and her real name is... dun dun! duh, duh. duh… Dinah Drake!

The original Black Canary from the Golden Age of comics was, in fact, Dinah Drake! Most comic fans my remember under her married name, Dinah Lance.

The show gave us some of that origin under Laurel’s name, Laurel Dinah Lance; but the Dinah Drake reveal gives us the original Black Canary in Arrow TV universe.

Next episode, our newly-minted Canary our team go overseas to hopefully conclude our Bratva flashbacks in the next episode of Arrow, Bratva!

