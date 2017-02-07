Zuzu Verk’s body identified from remains found in shallow grave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE -- Dental records have confirmed what police already suspected. The remains found in a shallow grave Friday near Alpine are those of missing college student Zuzu Verk.

For Zuzu's family, it's a bitter end to a months-long search for the 21-year-old.

"God, it's impossible to describe how I feel right now. It's so many emotions. I'm relieved that we've found her, but extremely sad that I'm never really going to see her again," Zuzu's brother, Miles, said.

Verk disappeared in October while attending Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

Police arrested her ex-boyfriend Robert Fabian on Saturday. He's charged with tampering with evidence, but police say additional charges are pending.

His bail was set at $500,000 Monday.

Police also arrested Fabian's friend, Chris Estrada. He's facing the same charge of tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Some of Fabian's family members are still persons of interest in the case as well, and police say more arrests could be made.