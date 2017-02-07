Haunted house offers scary idea for Valentines’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Roses are red, violets are blue, if you don’t have your Valentine’s date planned, the un-dead will come for you.

The folks at The Cutting Edge Haunted House in Fort Worth are looking to scare up some business during the non-scary off-season by presenting their Candlelight Night of Horror.

“Valentines' is always fun,” said Ray Mitchell with the Cutting Edge. “I like to say Happy Val-a-ween, because it’s really bringing Halloween into Valentines'. We try to spread it out throughout the year, because who doesn’t love Halloween?”

Long time actress Laney Honeycutt said this role is something she can really sink her teeth into.

“I’ve done it for the past 6 years. I love it, it’s fun, they give you a different playlist and basically you’re looking for your jilted lover. Ever Zombie in the house is looking for their piece of meat to take home with them,” Honeycutt said.

Folks here say there is no better way than to get your date to jump into your arms.

“I feel like it’s a great thing to do just because you can see how much you can push your loved one into doing something, said Honneycutt. “Like come on, how scared are you really going to be at this?”

“You may get proposed to, you may get teased, you may get flirted with, all in all, you’re probably going to be terrified, It’s not your regular box of chocolates, Mitchell said.

hey if zombies don’t scream 'romance', we don`t know what does.

“It’s Valentine's Day, everyone wants to be loved, even our zombies!”