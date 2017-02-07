Enter Eye Opener’s Celebrity Cruises Week Sweepstakes

Tune into Eye Opener February 6-10, for your chance to win a $3,000 certificate toward a Celebrity Cruises vacation. Each day we’ll announce a new keyword on the show that you will enter right here on eyeopenertv.com.

Watch Eye Opener where you live!

Philadelphia, PA | 6 to 8 a.m. ET on PHL17

Washington, DC | 6 to 8 a.m. ET on DCW50

Dallas, TX | 5 to 8 a.m. CT on CW33

Houston, TX | 5 to 8 a.m. CT on CW39

Portland, OR | 6 to 8 a.m. PT on CW32

Not in your city? That’s okay, we stream the show live every morning from 5 to 8 a.m. Central Time right here on eyeopenertv.com.

No purchase necessary. For complete rules, prize details and free method of entry in the Eye Opener & Celebrity Cruises Sweepstakes, go to eyeopenertv.com. Sweepstakes begins Monday 2/6/17 at 6:00am (ET) and ends Friday 2/10/17 at 2:59:59pm (ET). Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Open to legal residents of the following television markets: Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Houston, Portland OR, and Davenport-Moline. Must be 18+ years of age. Privacy policy: http://privacy.tribune.com.

“EYE OPENER & Celebrity Cruises” SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. EYE OPENER & Celebrity Cruises” SWEEPSTAKES is sponsored by Tribune Broadcasting (here forward known as “Sponsor”), who’s joint decisions regarding all aspects of the sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to modify this sweepstakes if needed to insure fair and equitable execution of the sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER:

Sweepstakes begins on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 6:00am (ET) and ends on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 2:59:50pm (ET) (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor’s clock will be the official timepiece of the Sweepstakes. Viewers will be directed to watch Eye Opener during the Sweepstakes Period and look for a “Key Word”. A new “Key Word” will be announced each day starting at 6:00am (ET). Entrants must then go online to www.eyeopenertv.com and complete entry form to be eligible to win. Entrant must submit their name, age, address, contact phone number, email address, and daily the “Key Word” to enter the sweepstakes. A link to the free web method of entry will also be posted on Facebook.com/EyeOpenerTV.

Only one entry per person per calendar day will be allowed during the Sweepstakes Period. Entries that do not include the “Key Word”, or any other required information will be disqualified. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries using multiple/different identities or registrations will void such entries and that entrant may be disqualified. No electronic or mechanically reproduced entries and the use of automated or third-party software of website to enter is prohibited. Sponsor is not responsible for or the inability to complete entry within specified time whether due to busy lines, disconnections, telephone malfunctions, faulty Internet connections, unavailability of servers or any other technical malfunctions. Sponsor is not responsible for entries lost, late, misdirected, or illegible. Only entries complying with the entry rules shall be counted in the Sweepstakes. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned.

Odds of winning prize depend on the number of eligible entries received each day of the sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY:

The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the following Designated Market Areas (DMA) according to the Nielsen Company, who are at least 18 years of age and possess a valid I.D.: Philadelphia, PA; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX; Washington, D.C., Houston, TX; Portland, OR; Davenport-Rock Island-Moline. Employees (and their immediate family or household members) of Eye Opener, Tribune Broadcasting (“Sponsor”) and Celebrity Cruises and their respective subsidiaries, Sponsor’s affiliates, parent companies, assignees, agencies, advertisers and franchisees are not eligible to win.

PRIZES:

Winner will be randomly chosen to receive one (1) cruise certificate with a value for $3,000 to be used towards a Celebrity cruise of winner’s choice. Winner will be instructed by Sponsor on how to redeem their prize. No cash redemption or prize substitution allowed by winner. Prize is non-transferable and has no cash equivalent. Prize does NOT include transportation to and from the winner’s home and airport, airport to and from any hotels, meals, entertainment costs, personal expenses including but not limited to telephone, laundry, room service, mini-bar and/or personal purchases. All incidental expenses are the responsibility of the winner and his/her guest. Gratuities are not included. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of any prize value of $600 or more. All travelers must possess required travel documents (e.g. valid social security number, valid photo ID.) prior to departure. Travel at least 14 days prior to departure. Blackout dates may apply. Winner and guest must travel together. Prize ARV: $3,000.00.

Sponsor reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Sweepstakes, including the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsor, any competition or prize-related event is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or canceled, the Sponsor reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize. Winner is responsible for all taxes on prizes. One prize per person. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will the Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION:

One (1) Winner will be selected at random at the conclusion of the Sweepstakes Period from all eligible entries. Winner will contacted by Sponsor via phone call and/or email. Potential Winner must answer Sponsor within two (2) business days to acknowledge winning their prize. If a winner cannot be contacted or reached within two days of the first notification attempt, declines the prize, or is deemed ineligible to participate, they will be disqualified and Sponsor may choose an alternate winner from among the remaining eligible entries. Sponsor will be the sole and final judge of eligibility, winner verification and all other matters connected with the sweepstakes. Winner must agree to all eligibility requirements, terms and conditions mentioned in official rules. Winner will be awarded prizes upon verification of eligibility requirements.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

Execution of Affidavit and Release: The winner is required to sign and submit a release and waiver of liability. To claim the prize, the winner will be required to provide proof of identification, which may include a driver’s license, passport, voting card or similar government issued identification. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to Sponsor and their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes in the event entrant is a winner. Release Sponsor of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Sponsor and their parent companies, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, licensees, representatives & agents from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from the entrants’ participation in this Sweepstakes. Release Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and their parent companies, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, licensees, representatives & agents from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from the entrants’ participation in this Sweepstakes. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook and Twitter. SWEEPSTAKES RULES AND LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Rules are available within the free web method of entry via www.eyeopenertv.com or by mailing a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Eye Opener, 8001 John W. Carpenter Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75247. For a list of any winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope, after February 20, 2017 to “EYE OPENER & Celebrity Cruises” SWEEPSTAKES at the same address.

SPONSOR:

Sweepstakes is sponsored by Tribune Broadcasting Company.

INTERNET:

Sponsor is not responsible for virus or other damage to entrant’s computer from participation in the Sweepstakes. If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, or if this Sweepstakes or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper playing of the Sweepstakes and processing of entries in accordance with these rules, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in the Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, the Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action and/or to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion thereof. In the event this Sweepstakes is canceled, the Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the action or event warranting such cancellation. If such cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension occurs, notification will be posted at the Entry Site. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE (INCLUDING THE ENTRY SITE) OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sweepstakes rules shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Texas law, excluding choice of law provisions.

