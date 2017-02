Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO -- More troubles for Baylor University.

Strength coach, Brandon Washington, was arrested over the weekend in a prostitution string, Waco Tribune reports.

He was reportedly fired from the university shortly after.

Washington was a member of the strength training staff at Temple University last season and followed former Temple head coach, Matt Rhule to Baylor this winter.

