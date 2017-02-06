Wondering why you`re still single in Dallas? Well, this survey should help!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Being alone is hard and dating in Dallas isn't any easier. But, thanks to Match.com annual singles survey we've gathered the biggest turn-offs and turn-ons in the city.

So, besides the obvious things the major turn-offs are people who complain on Facebook, voted for Trump and are serial-selfie takers!

The biggest turn-ons may surprise you, Match.com says singles in Dallas love a man or woman who works for themselves. Entrepreneurship is number one in Dallas while other things like being anti-social media, liking the same TV show, and voting for Hillary are also winners!

Now, if you're looking for the most popular places to actually meet your prince charming or future wife, Survey says, the top two are a Dallas bar or grocery store!

(50% say the most "successful" place to flirt is at a museum.)

So, now that you're aware of the things that may make you single, it's time to take action before February 14th or just change up the Tinder bio!