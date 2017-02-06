Rowlett Tower comes crashing down after surviving tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROWLETT - It’s demo day for a Rowlett landmark.

The water tower on Martha Lane is being torn down for good.

This isn’t just any water tower to Rowlett residents, the tower took a hit from the tornado that ripped through about 1,300 houses in 2015.

Rowlett City manager, Brian Funderburk says, “The water tower is right here in the geometric center of the entire tornado zone.”

Like many of the people in Rowlett, the tower took a hit, yet still stood strong.

“It symbolizes the strength of Rowlett I feel. When the tornadoes came through that tower was strong enough to stand," said Janice Bowen who lives in the neighborhood.

“The bowl at the very top of the tower had turned and twisted as well as some of the cross braces. At that point we felt like it was structurally impaired, not able to be repaired," said Funderburk.

The city manager says this 150 foot high tower won’t be replaced. Bit by bit, it’s legs are gone. Some of these scraps will be refurbished as a memorial of the tornado disaster.