Plano ranks high in best cities to celebrate Valentine’s Day

According to a WalletHub study, Plano ranks 19 out of 100 cities for the best places to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The study determined the most romantic and cost efficient cities that celebrate the holiday. Plano’s overall ranking made the top 20, but ranked 61 on activities and 43 on gift accessibility.

Dallas’ overall ranking made the list at 60, Arlington 61, Irving 76, Garland 78 and Fort Worth 85.

The average amount spent for Valentine’s Day is $136.57 per person. Plano also ranked high on budget, landing at number 6.

Key metrics for the study include the number of attractions, cost of a three course meal for two and greeting card stores and gift shops per Capita.