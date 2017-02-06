No cheer zone: cheerleaders are suing NFL for low wages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey, we all know NFL players make bank! But what about the ones cheering the team up and down the field?

Well, sources say most cheerleaders make less than minimum wage, taking home as little as a thousand a year.

That's why a former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader is going for the Hail Mary.

She's filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all cheerleaders, accusing the entire league of conspiring to make sure their earnings stay below market value.

The cheerleader, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they receive a flat fee for games, and aren't even paid for rehearsals or community events.

It doesn't add up when you think about how much dough these ladies bring in. The calendars alone are a multi-million dollar industry!

A similar case with the Oakland raiders was settled quickly and quietly but a suit of this magnitude has never been filed.

And from the sound of it, these ladies are headed straight to the end zone.