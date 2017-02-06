Keller’s beloved Bambi wall art and its friends vandalized, painted over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLER -- Remember our deer-drawing Dali?

You know, the secret artist who painted wildlife in a Bear Creek Parkway tunnel in downtown Keller?

Well, the fun's over!

“It’s just sad. That’s all I can say," Keller resident Michelle Fulgham said Monday. "I just can’t believe that someone would do that, take advantage of someone’s art.”

The critters -- a deer, bird, armadillo, turtle, and a mother and baby turkey -- are gone, painted over after a vandal painted on them over the weekend.

Talk about a perfect example of 'this is why we can't have nice things'.

One picture sent from the City of Keller shows the vandal spray painted a crudely constructed top hat, monocle, and cane on the beloved Bambi.

Keller leaders said they hoped the well-liked wildlife would keep people from spray painting the walk through the tunnel, but they were wrong.

“Here’s a person that we don’t even know who it is that’s come out and done this wonderful artwork, and now it’s gone," Fulgham said. "That’s a shame.”

The City of Keller would still like to know who that original artist is, but at this point, it's unclear if they're still pursuing the possibility of a city-sanctioned mural painted by this reclusive Rembrandt.

Regardless, do residents want a redo?

“Oh, absolutely," Fulgham said. "I think it would be great if they came out and tried again.”

As for the vandals? You aren't the Fresh Prince. Give it a rest.