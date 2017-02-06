Here’s what it’s like aboard a luxury cruise ship in Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eye Opener's own Kevin Roth recently set sail on the luxurious Celebrity Cruises Silhouette to Cozumel, Mexico, and of course, we had to tag along!

Celebrity Silhouette is a 1,000-foot-long ship featuring modern, luxurious accommodations to destinations in the Caribbean and Europe.

We disembarked from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for an amazing adventure on the sea including days of fun activities, exquisite dining, and live entertainment.

Celebrity Cruises is modern luxury at its finest and you’ll find out what sets this cruise apart from all the rest!

Check out the first part of our experience aboard Celebrity Silhouette in the video above and head over to CelebrityCruises.com for more information.

Also, all this week watch Eye Opener for your chance to win a $3,000 gift certificate towards a Celebrity Cruises vacation. Click here for complete contest rules and entry instructions.