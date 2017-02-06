Grand Prairie got a new police chief and he’s 7 👮❤

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Grand prairie's top cop gave up his seat (temporarily) to bring a smile to one little boy's face.

Seven-year-old Jayden Morales got to be chief for a day at the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Officers first noticed the boy almost a year ago,when he held up a heartwarming sign at the funeral for fallen Euless officer David Hoffer. It read, 'Heroes live forever.'

Jayden attended more police memorials after that, spreading the same message -- and the gesture wasn't lost on the Grand Prairie police department.

"I think it's a great time in our country to maybe try to reset and really focus on the fact that our police officers and our firefighters, our teachers, our nurses, our soldiers, those really should be our heroes. And you know Jayden is helping us spread that message," Grand Prairie Police Chief Steve Dye said.