DFW based black owned businesses to shop and dine at this month

Black owned businesses are booming throughout the Metroplex! If you’re searching for restaurants and businesses to support this month, check out these cool places and merch.
Ven & Rose
CC by Dominic
Goody 2 Shoes Mobile Boutique
972.863.1713
Natural Select Beauty Supply
1111 W Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
(214) 375-2202
Curls Cosmetics
RepostBy @tiannamodels: " I used these to achieve this 💣bomb💣 twist out!! @frizzfreecurls Twist N Shout Cream slicked back with the control paste from their Blueberry Bliss Collection!! My twists came out real defined! I'm big on my hair product scent and smell lol, and these nailed it! Lol in the aisle, I will literally sniff the product before I read it and decide whether to purchase😅 but boy did I enjoy applying these products because they smell sooo good. The Control paste left zero residue at the end of the day, creating luxurious sheen on my edges, while still providing maximum hold ! This paste includes organic blueberry extract, argan oil, mango and shea butter! The Twist N Shout cream includes certified organic blueberry extract, organic coconut oil, &organic safflower oil! These products are available at www.curls.biz, and I'm excited to announce that THIS month, the #BlueberrBlissCurlCollection will be coming to Target and Available NOW in CVS stores, so be sure to look out!💙 📸:@day3photography • • • • • • • • •
Val’s Cheesecakes
3906 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
972.885.8390
Smokey Johns BBQ
1820 W Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
214.352.2752
Ms. Mary's Southern Kitchen
1500 W Hebron Pkwy #102
Carrollton, TX 75010
972.939.1200
The Island Spot
309 W Jefferson Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
972.913.4919
Rudy's Chicken
3115 S Lancaster Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
214.375.9234
Dime Tyme Boutique
Liberty Square
215 W Camp Wisdom Rd
Duncanville, TX 75116
214.554.4568
The Prayer Movement
Stormie Monday's Soulfood
3509 E Berry St
Fort Worth, TX 76105
817.413.0036
Perna's Cajun & Soul Food
2304 W Park Row Dr #25
Pantego, TX 76013
817.642.5713
Aretha's Soul Food
4950 Wadsworth Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
214.375.2380
Sweet Thangs by Lo
Jacque M
418 N Main St #115
Euless, TX 76039
214.702.8548
Honey Be Natural Magazine
B'Donnas
3609 Parry Ave
Dallas, TX 75226
214.821.0078
Pink Lucy
4032 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
214.613.6117
Guns & Roses Boutique
2014 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
214.748.7673
Accessory Junkie
3101 Commerce Street, Suite 103
Dallas, Texas 75226
214.986.8951
Cake Bar
3011 Gulden Ln #117
Dallas, TX 75212
972.684.5801