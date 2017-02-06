DFW based black owned businesses to shop and dine at this month

Black owned businesses are booming throughout the Metroplex! If you’re searching for restaurants and businesses to support this month, check out these cool places and merch.

Ven & Rose

 

CC by Dominic

Goody 2 Shoes Mobile Boutique

972.863.1713

Natural Select Beauty Supply

1111 W Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
(214) 375-2202

Curls Cosmetics

Val’s Cheesecakes

 

3906 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
972.885.8390

Smokey Johns BBQ

1820 W Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
214.352.2752

Ms. Mary's Southern Kitchen

1500 W Hebron Pkwy #102
Carrollton, TX 75010
972.939.1200

The Island Spot

309 W Jefferson Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
972.913.4919

Rudy's Chicken

3115 S Lancaster Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
214.375.9234

Dime Tyme Boutique

 

Liberty Square
215 W Camp Wisdom Rd
Duncanville, TX 75116
214.554.4568

The Prayer Movement

 

Stormie Monday's Soulfood

3509 E Berry St
Fort Worth, TX 76105
817.413.0036

Perna's Cajun & Soul Food

2304 W Park Row Dr #25
Pantego, TX 76013
817.642.5713

Aretha's Soul Food

4950 Wadsworth Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
214.375.2380

Sweet Thangs by Lo

 

Jacque M

 

418 N Main St #115
Euless, TX 76039
214.702.8548

Honey Be Natural Magazine

 

B'Donnas

 

3609 Parry Ave
Dallas, TX 75226
214.821.0078

Pink Lucy

 

4032 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
214.613.6117

Guns & Roses Boutique

 

2014 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
214.748.7673

Accessory Junkie

3101 Commerce Street, Suite 103
Dallas, Texas 75226
214.986.8951

Cake Bar

3011 Gulden Ln #117
Dallas, TX 75212
972.684.5801