Arlington officer run over twice during traffic stop released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- The Arlington police officer who was run over twice during a traffic stop is back home this morning.

Cpl. Elise Bowden, a 14-year veteran of the department, had been in the hospital since Wednesday with several broken bones and fractures. She was released on Sunday and as she left the hospital, she was greeted by a line of officers, all waiting to salute her.

"I'm grateful, I'm humbled. I didn't think I was going to live and it happened and then I realized I did. This is all minor; it's all going to mend so thank you, everybody. Don't worry about me. My heart is at peace, I have no anger towards anyone and life is good," Bowden said.

Police say Cpl. Bowden faces a long road to recovery but she's expected to be okay.

The department, meanwhile, is still investigating the death of Travis Crane. Police say he ran Bowden over and was then shot by responding officers.

Crane's family, however, says the car didn't move until after he was shot. It's not clear when dash cam video of the incident will be released.