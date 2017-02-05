Tinder for Teens? Parents freaking out over new app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- As if parents didn't have enough to worry about already, now there's an app that's been dubbed "Tinder for Teens."

It's called "Yellow," a so-called "friendship" app that's become pretty popular with teenagers -- and creepers, too!

Yellow is advertised in the app store for kids ages 12 and up. It’s designed to help find new friends on Snapchat and is very similar to the dating app Tinder; with its swipe left, swipe right method.

Oh yeah, and to throw even more shade, the app says it’s for long distance flirting -- whatever the heck that means -- when it really connects you with people nearby!

Moral of the story, if you want to keep it safe and mellow, you may want your kid to skip Yellow.