5 of the craziest Super Bowl Sunday bets

HOUSTON -- If the thought of the Patriots vs. the Falcons to win the Lombardi Trophy doesn't excite you, it's not a "Houston, we have a problem" situation.

The gambling addict in you still gets taken care of on Super Bowl Sunday! Proposition bets are becoming as big as the game itself and the commercials. Here are five crazy side bets for your 2017 Super Bowl.

Country crooner Luke Bryan is singing the Star Spangled Banner to lead off the action. The line is 2:09.

Over or under?

"Country singers exaggerate, so it's gonna go over," one young girl said.

"He'll be very straight forward and to the point and won't elaborate on the words as much," another woman added.

Well, Luke?

"I had a buddy of mine call me the other day and be like, 'Hey, you going long?'" Bryan said at his Super Bowl LI press conference. "I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' He goes, 'Just say long.'"

A hint? Maybe!

On to the game.

Will the coin toss be heads, or will it be tails?

One family of four kids have their own ideas.

"Tails always fails," one boy said. 'Tails always fails!" his little brother repeated. "Like he said, tails always fails!" the other brother added. "For us three, it's heads. For her, it's tails," the original boy reiterated.

"Because tails never fails," their older sister finished.

Halftime!

The last Super Bowl in Houston featured the Janet Jackson boob slip, practically coining the phrase 'wardrobe malfunction'.

Will Mother Monster, Lady Gaga, follow suit?

"There's no way!" a food truck worker said. "There's going to be too many hawks looking at it."

But how about this?

What color drink will be dumped on this year's winning coach?

"Green!" "Orange!" "Blue!" "Red!" the four kids all yelled at once.

"I think the Patriots are going to win, so I think it'll be clear," one man said, noting he thinks the Patriots always drink water. (Side note: when they won Super Bowl XLIX two years ago, Head Coach Bill Belichick was doused in blue Gatorade.)

"I think we're gonna see orange, the same color as Trump's hair," another man laughed.

You transitioned so we didn't have to!

We wrap with the Tweeter-in-Chief, President Trump. His Super Bowl tweets in the past have consisted of caring more about the Celebrity Apprentice than the big game, but how about this year? Will we see two or more tweets, or does he keep quiet?

"We're talking 10," one man predicted.

"I feel like he'll maybe stay quiet tonight," a woman said.

"It's gonna be two or more. I'll put money on that one," the food truck worker laughed.

Well, good luck!

Oh, and may the odds be ever in your favor.