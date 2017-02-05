How Bout Them Cowboys?! Team wins big at NFL Honors

HOUSTON — Hey, the Boys may not be in the Super Bowl, but they’re the BIG winners at the NFL Honors.

First up, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame! It’s about darn time, right?

Jason Garrett is the 2016 AP Coach of the Year, baby!

Dak Prescott is the Offensive Rookie of the Year. And if he could cut the award in half to share it with Ezekiel Elliott, he sure the heck would. Gotta love their bromance.

But hey, Zeke’s not left out. He’s FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year!

And, the Dallas Cowboys won the Ford Tough Line of the Year award.

That’s what we’re talking about! How bout them Cowboys?!