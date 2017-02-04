Zuzu Verk’s boyfriend arrested after shallow grave found

ALPINE, TX — A major break in the disappearance of Keller woman Zuzu Verk.

Police in West Texas arrested her boyfriend, Robert Fabian, Saturday morning. He’s charged him with “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.”

The arrest comes one day after a U.S. Border Agent discovered human remains in a shallow grave near Alpine.

The medical examiner is expected to announce an identification on the remains sometime next week.

Zuzu Verk was a student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine when she disappeared in October 2016.

