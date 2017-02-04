Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- #GrabYourWallet wins again! Well, at least that's what they'd like to think.

Ivanka Trump's line is officially off the rack at Nordstrom. The luxury retailer says it will stop selling her brand this season.

#GrabYourWallet activists and shoppers boycotted Ivanka's line because of her father's policies and Nordstrom got slammed with harassing calls for months before deciding to say goodbye to the brand.

But Nordstrom says its decision has nothing to do with politics.

"Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand's performance... We've decided not to buy it for this season"

Now, Nordstrom isn't the only one making waves with the trumps. Ivanka seems to be coming apart at the seams with Neiman Marcus too!

According to Business Inside, Ivanka’s line has gone missing from the bougie brand's website.

Talk about a fashion statement.