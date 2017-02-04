Mysterious Keller painter blurs line between graffiti & art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLER, TX -- There's a mystery brewing under a bridge in Keller, and the North Texas city's not quite sure what to do about it.

Remember last week, when we showed you the wildlife art someone painted under Bear Creek Parkway?

Well, get this: the deer, armadillo, and flying bird have now been joined by a snapping turtle, and two wild turkeys!

The growing animal family is still catching the eye - and the imagination - of folks walking the path.

'We were totally shocked and happy," said Pilar Ruiz, who works nearby and frequents the trail with her friends. "We were like 'Who is this guy? Is it a girl? Is it a boy? Is it 18 years old, is it an older person?' We have no idea who this person is, but we are loving it!"

The folks at Keller Town Hall say they're torn. On one hand, they love the artwork, but on the other, it is technically illegal graffiti. So, they'd normally have to paint over it, and ticket anyone they caught using city property as an unauthorized art gallery.

Reminds us a bit of Banksy. Artwork done on public surfaces by the famous "street artist" is illegal, but his work can also sell for thousands of dollars... And his true identity has been a secret for years.

Keller says they want their artist to come forward, so they can commission a giant mural on the Bear Creek tunnel wall... But to do that, the painter would have to admit to breaking the law.

"I think it would be a great deal, because it does enhance this place, which is really dark, and the art is beautiful," said Ruiz. "But only if there's no repercussions for him coming out. If there is any, then stay in!"

Hey, who knows what's next for the Banksy of Bear Creek, but one thing's for sure: Keller's covert creator is making plenty of fans.

Said Ruiz: "It's beautiful, it's great. It makes our walk more interesting, and it's fantastic."