Former Waxahachie player one win away from being a Super Bowl Champ

WAXAHACHIE, TX — We've got a hometown hero going to the Bowl, y'all.

A trip to the Super Bowl is the culmination of any football player’s life-long goals, and with the Big Game just a day away from kicking off down in Houston, one Atlanta Falcon’s journey started just 230 miles North in Waxahachie.

Aldrick Robinson excelled at wide receiver for the Waxahachie Indians, and made a huge impression on his high school wide receivers coach.

“Some kids you just let them play, some kids just have that natural ability when you come in,” said Joe Volentine, the wide receiver’s coach at Waxahachie when Robinson played. “He had the speed, he was going to outrun anybody on that field.”

From Waxahachie he went to SMU, and after four years as a Mustang, he was drafted in the sixth round by the Washington Redskins.

Then he hit some bumps. He was cut by Washington in 2014, then cut again by the Ravens before the start of the 2015 season. Aldrick missed all of last season, unsigned by any squad.

For most players that would signal the end of their NFL career, but not him.

He landed with the Falcons last March, proceeded to put up some of the best numbers of his career, and helped Atlanta win an NFC Championship

“Well let me tell that shows you what kind of character that kid has,” Volentine said. “Shows you what type of character and how determined he was to make sure he made it and stayed in the league, and he showed that ability here. In my 24 years of coaching he is the only kid I’ve had play in the NFL, and that’s pretty special.”

And now Robinson is on the verge of something even more special. When the lights come on at NRG Stadium, they’ll be cheering for him in Atlanta, at SMU, and back in Waxahachie where it all began.