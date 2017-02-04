For millions, Cycle for Survival really is life & death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- "You just put one step in front of the other and one day at a time."

Jeff Galletly repeated the mantra people get so used to hearing from athletes. He could've been talking about his football career, fighting through training camp practices, or about the people all around him on stationary bikes Saturday morning, but this was about something a lot bigger.

His life.

"They said, 'You have a tumor in your leg,'" Galletly recalled. "That set off this chain of reaction events like having a biopsy, having it diagnosed, and finding out a week later that it turns out, it's cancer."

Galletly played college football at Colgate University, and judging by the pin of No. 67 on his mom's shirt Saturday, it's something she's still very proud of.

He wasn't immune, though. Neither was Jeff Koch.

"It seemed like a dream," Koch's wife, Patty Stolnacker, said. "It was about six months of treatment and diagnosis."

Both men were diagnosed and treated for different types of sarcoma. It was a hard process, it always is, but Saturday spun it all around.

"It was such a bad year last year that this is kind of a great way to feel that network of support of people that maybe couldn't be there when he was going through treatment," Stolnacker said.

Cycle for Survival is an all out spin session where teams compete to raise money for rare cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

What's a rare cancer?

Basically the ones we don't see all over football or baseball fields at certain times of the year.

That team aspect in this event is important from diagnosis all the way through this day and beyond.

"It's all about your team," Galletly said. "It's all about the support system you have around you. When you have that, I think it helps you realize you're not alone."

The event's raised well north of 100 million dollars in just seven years, but there's more to it than that.

"Just being here and feeling the energy and positivity is really incredible," Stolnacker said.

Jeff Galletly and Jeff Koch are both in remission.