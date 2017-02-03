West Dallas renters may have to pack up and get out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - In the battle over affordable housing, some folks in West Dallas have been stuck in the middle.

"Thinking about the months we have left makes me angry, frustrated and sad," Dallas resident Noemi Pina.

Last year, the City of Dallas ordered the landlord, HMK, to bring the houses up to code. There's even talk that residents will have to move.

Folks say they really don't have any place else to go that they can afford. So, they came up with their own plan to keep more than 150 renters in their homes.

They want HMK to sell their homes to renters outright... or repair the houses and let a non profit landlord take over. And they want HMK to provide moving assistance to tenants who have to move out.

They took the demands to HMK's front door. But their landlord, Khraish Khraish. says he couldn't sell the homes if he wanted to.

"The houses are not for sale in West Dallas in their current condition," said Khraish.

Khraish says it's all the city's fault and he wants Dallas to cough up $100,000,000 for affordable housing, senior living space and a townhouse development in West Dallas.

He also says no one has been given notice.

"I have not filed a single eviction," he said.

The one thing most of these renters say they don't want -- is to move.