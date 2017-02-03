‘Top Chef All-Stars’ Tre Wilcox makes the perfect slider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Tre Wilcox is no stranger to the culinary limelight. Wilcox has appeared on season three of "Top Chef", "Top Chef All-Stars" and "Iron Chef America" where he defeated the team headed by Bobby Flay.

Eye Opener's Oliver Tull met up with Wilcox at Tre Cooking Concepts to create juicy beef sliders.

Wilcox starts with a ground beef blend of 75/25 which means 25% fat and 75% beef. This blend gives the sliders the their perfect juicy flavor according to Wilcox.

Wilcox mixes grilled onions, cumin, chile powder, granulated garlic, salt and pepper into the beef. After combining all the ingredients he forms several 3-ounce patties.

While the burgers are cooking cut and lightly toast 1-ounce brioche buns.

To add texture to the slider Wilcox adds a cabbage slaw to the top of each slider. The slaw is mixed with lime juice and olive oil to give it a nice tangy flavor. He finishes each slider off with green chile mayo he creates in house.

