Art Briles’ text messages show he covered up for Baylor football players

WACO — Things may have just gotten a whole lot worse for ex-Baylor coach Art Briles.

Newly uncovered text messages allegedly sent by Briles and other former athletic officials show they tried to keep misconduct by football players hidden.

The new court filing is in response to a lawsuit filed by former assistant athletic director Colin Shilinglaw, who said he was falsely accused of mishandling several incidents.

In one text exchange from 2013, Shilinglaw told Briles about a player who reportedly exposed himself to a masseuse.

The masseuse said she wanted Baylor coaches to handle it with discipline and counseling, to which Briles responded, “What kind of discipline… she a stripper?”

Other texts show players were involved in drugs, guns, and academic fraud. But nothing was done.

The court documents go on to detail Briles’ alleged failure to notify police when he was alerted to possible gang rapes committed by players.

In one incident, another coach gave Briles a list of players identified by an alleged rape victim.

Briles responded to it with, “These are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?”

These latest accusations come just a day after Briles dropped a defamation lawsuit against Baylor.