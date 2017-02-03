Super Bowl stress can hurt your heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- As you're watching the score go up during Sunday’s highly anticipated Super Bowl 51, something else goes up too -- the likelihood of a heart attack.

Yep, a study done by the American Journal of Cardiology found that the Super Bowl may trigger heart attacks.

See the problem is twofold: the game day food and then the stress of the game.

As for the food, most Super Bowl parties have great junk food and cold brews, which means you're indulging a little more than normal.

Well, those fatty foods break down the protective lining of the arteries, letting bad cholesterol in, which in turn can trigger spasms. Add in the adrenaline rush you get from the game and your heart might miss a beat.

Now, all this doesn’t mean you can't have fun on the unofficial football holiday. Just take it easy.

And you'll likely have a healthy, happy game day, without breaking your heart!