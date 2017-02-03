Super Bowl LI watch parties with the best deals in the DFW

Plenty of Super Bowl LI parties will be hosted this weekend, but here are a few with pretty awesome deals that are all FREE to attend.

Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

Deep Ellum Brewing Company will be hosting a Superbowl party with $25 beer buckets and $15 endless sliders! More info can be found on their Facebook event page.

Where:
2823 St. Louis Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Starts at 3:30p

Next Door Dallas

Half priced pizzas and $15 Bud Light buckets, oh yes!

Where:
2908 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Starts at 5p

Eastwood’s Bar and Grill

Enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas during brunch and stay to watch the game with $4, 16 oz beer and $18 pitchers!

Where:
3407 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

The Bomb Factory

Thirty foot, HD big screens and plenty of drink specials to fuel your Super Bowl rivalry.

🏈 Watch Party for the big game this Sunday 🏈 Hosted by The Ticket. Free! • #thebombfactory

A photo posted by The Bomb Factory (@thebombfactorydallas) on

Where:
2713 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Starts at 4p

