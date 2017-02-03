Super Bowl LI watch parties with the best deals in the DFW

Plenty of Super Bowl LI parties will be hosted this weekend, but here are a few with pretty awesome deals that are all FREE to attend.
Deep Ellum Brewing Co.
Deep Ellum Brewing Company will be hosting a Superbowl party with $25 beer buckets and $15 endless sliders! More info can be found on their Facebook event page.
Where:
2823 St. Louis Street
Dallas, TX 75226
Starts at 3:30p
Next Door Dallas
Half priced pizzas and $15 Bud Light buckets, oh yes!
Where:
2908 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Starts at 5p
Eastwood’s Bar and Grill
Enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas during brunch and stay to watch the game with $4, 16 oz beer and $18 pitchers!
Our country is divided and anything could happen. Families, co-workers, and neighbors are split. Patriots Fans, Falcons Fans, and Puppy Bowl Fans are ready to settle it at the bar and see who comes out on top. :) Are you ready for some football? Grab your team and see you at Eastwood's on Sunday. Cheers! 🇺🇸🏈🏆
Where:
3407 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Bomb Factory
Thirty foot, HD big screens and plenty of drink specials to fuel your Super Bowl rivalry.
Where:
2713 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226
Starts at 4p