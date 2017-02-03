Super Bowl LI watch parties with the best deals in the DFW

Plenty of Super Bowl LI parties will be hosted this weekend, but here are a few with pretty awesome deals that are all FREE to attend.

Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

Deep Ellum Brewing Company will be hosting a Superbowl party with $25 beer buckets and $15 endless sliders! More info can be found on their Facebook event page.

Where:

2823 St. Louis Street

Dallas, TX 75226

Starts at 3:30p

Next Door Dallas

Half priced pizzas and $15 Bud Light buckets, oh yes!

Who will go home as the champions? Comment below with your score predictions and join us for our Super Bowl Watch Party Sunday at 5! #Superbowl #superbowlli #nextdoordallas #knockknock #watchparty #dallasdrinks #dallasrestaurants A photo posted by Next Door Dallas (@nextdoordallas) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Where:

2908 McKinney Avenue

Dallas, TX 75204

Starts at 5p

Eastwood’s Bar and Grill

Enjoy $15 bottomless mimosas during brunch and stay to watch the game with $4, 16 oz beer and $18 pitchers!

Where:

3407 McKinney Ave

Dallas, TX 75204

The Bomb Factory

Thirty foot, HD big screens and plenty of drink specials to fuel your Super Bowl rivalry.

🏈 Watch Party for the big game this Sunday 🏈 Hosted by The Ticket. Free! • #thebombfactory A photo posted by The Bomb Factory (@thebombfactorydallas) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Where:

2713 Canton Street

Dallas, TX 75226

Starts at 4p