Super Bowl LI restaurant deals you don’t want to miss!

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or searching for a place to watch the game, you won’t want to pass up these deals! Plenty of restaurants are having awesome promotions for the big game.

Chipotle

Win free chips and guacamole with a purchase of a bowl, tacos, salad or burrito when you play the ‘Cado Crusher game.

Applebee’s

Order via the Applebee’s app or online to get $5 off your first curbside to-go order.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Receive a free pound of pulled pork and 10% off catering when you buy any XL pack.

Jersey Mike’s

Buy 2 get 1 subs for $2.99!

Macaroni Grill

Receive 40% carryout or dine-in family meals for 4-5 diners.

Maggiano’s

Receive $25 off your next delivery of $150 or more.

Firehouse Subs

Take $10 off catering of $100 or more.

El Pollo Loco

Receive $5 off a 12-piece family meal, $10 off a 24-piece catering meal and $20 off a 48-piece catering meal.

Which Wich

Take $10 off a $50 catering order.

Boston Market

Get $10 off $200 worth of catering.