Fort Worth officer in hot water over viral message to immigrants

FORT WORTH -- A Fort Worth police officer's message reassuring immigrants is going viral.

Officer Daniel Segura says he was being bombarded with worries from the Spanish community, so he took to social media. In his video, Segura says all victims of crime will be protected by Fort Worth police, regardless of their immigration status.

But Segura got in some hot water when he later said the city did not enforce immigration laws.

FWPD issued a statement, distancing themselves from the video and saying Fort Worth is not a sanctuary city and the video does not represent the city's views on immigration.