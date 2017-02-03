ANTM Eva Marcille to host ‘Fashion in the Snow’ in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Get ready for snow in Dallas this weekend. Fashion in the Snow, that is.

Models will rip the winter wonderland runway this Saturday at Fashion Industry Gallery.

It's the vision of creative director Mr. Lee Jarrett.

"I was sitting back and I was like, 'What haven't I seen on the runway before?' And then it just came to me," Jarrett said. "It would be dope to turn around and have a fashion show, where regardless of what the season is, it's snowing."

Yeah, we're talking more 100 of America’s hottest models getting ready to smize down the catwalk!

And you can support their strut by selecting their names when you purchase a ticket.

"Models get a portion of the ticket sales of everybody that they invite out. And I think it’s worked so far and models are blown away by it."

Did we mention America’s Next Top Model winner, Eva Marcille is hosting?

"I wanted to turn it up a notch and that’s when I reached out to Eva and she was like you know, I love your work I would love to be a part of it. I would love to come to Dallas. And she’s definitely excited to come."