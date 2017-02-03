140,000 out of town visitors expected at the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The SuperBowl is Sunday, and you have to ask yourself the question: Are you ready for some football?!?!?

People from all over the country will be heading to Houston for the big game. In fact, a projected 140,000 out of town visitors are expected to make the trip to H-Town for the game, and all they’re thinking about is food and fun.

“That’s it! Get down there and wings and sauce and that’s about it, but we want to make sure folks plan ahead.”

Lieutenant Lonny Haschel with the Texas Department of Public Safety says with that many people hitting the road you need a game plan.

“Like you mentioned hundreds of thousands of people are going to be in the Houston area. So normally it`s a 4-5 1/2 hour drive to Houston, you need to add a couple of hours because you`re going to run into congestion.”

Lieutenant Haschel also says be on the look out for drunk drivers. Because whether your team is winning or losing folks will be drinking.

“The average drunk driving arrest in Texas cost $17,000," Haschel said. “The tickets and parking and everything else down there is going to cost you enough, you don`t need that added extra expense. And if you do end up in a situation where you’re in jail, or taking your own life, or someone else`s life, its not worth it.”

Be sure to check out travel info online and also be on the look out for cops. they'll will be out in full force to make sure everyone has a safe time.

Because it’s hard to enjoy the super bowl in jail.