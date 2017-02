Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- President Trump's international hotel company wants to put its flag in downtown Dallas.

Just don't expect to see Trump's name on the building.

A developer is in talks to build a small business traveler's hotel on a vacant block at Young & Saint Paul streets.

The $50 million hotel would be under Trump's Scion brand, which is reportedly a step below the company's five star luxury properties.

Rooms would likely cost between $200 and $300 a night.