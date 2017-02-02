TravelFix: Top countries to visit in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOI, VIETNAM -- If you've got vacation time burning a hole in your pocket, and you're not sure what to do with it this year, our resident traveler Drew Binsky has a list you'll want to remember: his top countries to visit in 2017.

"The first country I would recommend to visit in 2017 would be Vietnam. It's actually the country I'm talking to you from right now," said Drew during a recent Skype interview with NewsFix. "I live in Vietnam, and I live here for a reason. It's a really amazing country, very nice people, really interesting culture, and probably the cheapest country that I've ever been.

"The plane ticket is the most expensive part to get here, but once you're on the ground, you're talking about meals for anywhere from $1 to $3 a meal. You really can't go wrong traveling around Vietnam."

After you hit up Asia, Drew says your next stop should be Europe. Specifically, the Czech Republic.

"Once again a very interesting culture. There's a lot of medieval churches and places to visit there. There's the oldest castle in the world - Prague Castle. But Prague is a really charming city," says Drew.

If you want to experience something different than a "Western European" culture, this is the place to go according to Drew.

For your third stop Drew highly recommends the beautiful islands of Fiji.

"It's just about the most tropical, beachy, picture perfect country that you can imagine," says Drew. "To get there is a little more challenging. You have to Fly to L.A., and then I think you can fly direct from L.A. on Fiji Airways."

Three countries, and all of them In different parts of the world? Now that's a 2017 to remember.

