The Super Bowl is actually a great time to buy a TV!

DALLAS — The Super Bowl is just three days away, and that means tons of people hosting their own parties. But with the Big Game on the way, it leads a lot of folks to finally decide to make a big upgrade on their television.

Yeah, it won’t surprise you to hear that at places like Starpower, football is a big contributor to sales.

“Definitely an influx of people coming in. I wouldn’t say it’s astronomical by any means. We saw a lot more with the Cowboys leading up to it where they were in the hunt and going there,” said Trey Bitler, a sales manager at Starpower. “But you can definitely see an influence of people who come in and specifically ask for ‘can I get this installed or delivered before the game?’”

What might surprise you is that the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl are actually a really good time to buy a TV at a great price!

Yeah, while you might wait for hours and fight through a mob on Black Friday to get a cheap television, prices can be just as low right before the Big Game.

“Prices are about as low if not even lower in a few cases than what they were during Black Friday pricing and a few sales like that,” Bitler said. “The TV market knows when their people are wanting to buy TVs and they’re ready to make sales on them to get them out the door and keep moving product.”

Well if you are a last minute shopper, you’ve got until Saturday to snag your new TV and get it delivered and installed in time for kick-off, and just in time to be the hottest party in the neighborhood!