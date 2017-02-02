Parents of college softball players’ bus crash suing bus company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. -- Families of three of the North Central Texas College softball players killed when an 18-wheeler struck their bus are now suing the bus maker.

They say their daughters' death could've been prevented had the bus been built better.

According to attorney, Todd Tracy the side of the bus was made of cardboard, foam, and some small tubing.

He says it wasn't even welded properly nor did it go through proper crash testing.

"If you are going to put our most precious cargo inside a bus, do the testing," Tracy says, "Do the engineering analysis that's necessary. I've delved into this case and I can tell you, with absolute conviction, that Champion Bus did nothing to protect people."

Champion Bus says their vehicle met all NTSB safety requirements.

The man who was driving the semi that slammed into the bus, killing four students was found dead Friday from a gun shot wound to the head.