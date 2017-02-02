Mark Cuban calls out hypocrisy of Trump travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, has been pretty vocal with his views on President Donald Trump and that hasn't changed when it comes to Trump's recent travel ban.

Cuban was asked by CNN's Erin Burnett whether the ban would hurt the United States and he did not hold back.

He said he understood the need for safety but cited "hypocrisy" of limiting immigration from some countries, while not including others.

Cuban's grandparents actually fled to america as immigrants to escape persecution in Nazi-occupied Austria and in Stalinist, Russia.