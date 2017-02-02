How to see your ‘Friends Day’ video on Facebook

No, you’re not confused – National Friends Day is celebrated on August 6, but today, February 2, Facebook wants you to celebrate your friends anyway!

In honor of Facebook’s made up day of friendship, the silicon valley giant created what Mashable is calling a reactions monster – a dancing, human form built entirely of reaction emojis and the faces of your friends.

In the past, Friends Day was celebrated on the anniversary of Facebook’s founding, February 4, but this year Zuckerberg’s team decided to release users’ videos two days before the site’s 13th birthday.

You may have already seen the Friends Day videos popping up in your news feed showing off your friends and their friends. Your video might have already automatically generated, greeting you with a “Happy Friends Day!”

“Our friends make us who we are. So we made you this video to celebrate them. From all of us at Facebook, we hope you enjoy it,” the video message says. Some might see the message “We’re celebrating friendship on Facebook’s 13th birthday, so we made you this video about you and your friends.”

If you want to see your Friends Day video, and it hasn’t popped up on its own, just go to www.facebook.com/friendsday.

Remember, you don’t need to “like” any special pages or download any apps, or give out any personal information for Facebook to create your video. But, you do need to share the video to your timeline if you want others to see it.

In 2016, Facebook setup a similar event and let people share special moments with their friends.